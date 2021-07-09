Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi pet dog attack: Owner agrees to put down animals

The dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence earlier this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
A Karachi man whose pet dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence last month has agreed to put down the animals immediately. Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital. A case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In a hearing on Friday, Ali and the owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, told the Sindh High Court that they have reached a compromise. "Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhter Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him," the agreement stated. It barres Khan from keeping "ferocious or dangerous" dogs as pets. "Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered by the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler." The dogs have to be on a leash at all times when they are outside. The compromise added that Khan will "painlessly put down" the dogs involved in the attack immediately and donate Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chunrigar Foundation. CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated. In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc. Training pet dogs Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner. Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Karachi man whose pet dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence last month has agreed to put down the animals immediately.

Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital.

A case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a hearing on Friday, Ali and the owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, told the Sindh High Court that they have reached a compromise.

“Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhter Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him,” the agreement stated.

It barres Khan from keeping “ferocious or dangerous” dogs as pets. “Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered by the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler.”

The dogs have to be on a leash at all times when they are outside.

The compromise added that Khan will “painlessly put down” the dogs involved in the attack immediately and donate Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chunrigar Foundation.

CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered

It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc.

Training pet dogs

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner.

Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
DHA Karachi dog attack Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi Senior lawyer case, Karachi pet dog bite case, Karachi pet dog bite case settled senior lawyer Defense area Karachi pet bite case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.