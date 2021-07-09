Karachi pet dog attack: Owner agrees to put down animals

A Karachi man whose pet dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence last month has agreed to put down the animals immediately.

Mirza Akhter Ali was attacked by two pet dogs while he was out on a morning walk in Khayaban-e-Sehar on Monday. The animals charged at him and bit his arm after which Ali was rushed to the Ziauddin Hospital.

A case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurts on the head or face of a person), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a hearing on Friday, Ali and the owner of the dogs, Humayun Khan, told the Sindh High Court that they have reached a compromise.

“Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhter Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him,” the agreement stated.

It barres Khan from keeping “ferocious or dangerous” dogs as pets. “Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered by the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler.”

The dogs have to be on a leash at all times when they are outside.

The compromise added that Khan will “painlessly put down” the dogs involved in the attack immediately and donate Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chunrigar Foundation.

CBC instructs residents to get pet dogs registered

It is mandatory for people keeping pet dogs in their houses to register the animals with the Clifton Cantonment Board as per Section 119 of the Cantonment Act, 1924, a notification issued Thursday stated.

In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc.

Training pet dogs

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner.

Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet.

