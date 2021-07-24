Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Korangi

Four areas sealed till August 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: File

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four localities of Karachi’s Korangi to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections in the city.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed till August 6:

  • Nasir Colony – UC 2
  • Chakra Goth – UC 3
  • Bhittai Colony – UC 6
  • Gulzar Colony – UC 10

People have been instructed not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks have been made compulsory.

Other directives include:

>All types of gatherings banned
>Utilities to remain open as per routine
>Business, malls to remain closed
>Public transport, pillion riding banned

Read: Coronavirus: What are the symptoms of the Delta variant?

On Friday, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.

The positivity rate in Sindh is 10.3%. Karachi’s situation is worsening by the day as the new Delta variant continues to spread. At least 1,002 patients are in critical care.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi korangi lockdownS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi, lockdown, micro smart lockdown in karachi, karachi korangi,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.