Karachi: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Korangi

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four localities of Karachi’s Korangi to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections in the city.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed till August 6:

Nasir Colony – UC 2

Chakra Goth – UC 3

Bhittai Colony – UC 6

Gulzar Colony – UC 10

People have been instructed not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks have been made compulsory.

Other directives include:

>All types of gatherings banned

>Utilities to remain open as per routine

>Business, malls to remain closed

>Public transport, pillion riding banned

On Friday, the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions in the province. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.

The positivity rate in Sindh is 10.3%. Karachi’s situation is worsening by the day as the new Delta variant continues to spread. At least 1,002 patients are in critical care.

