Karachi men sent to jail for selling Covid-19 vaccines illegally

A Karachi court has sent three men, arrested for illegally selling coronavirus vaccines, to jail on judicial remand.

The suspects were presented before the court on Saturday after the completion of their physical remand. According to the police, Aman, Muhammad Sultan, and Muhammad Zeeshan confessed to the crime during questioning.

“They have administered vaccines to more than 60 people so far,” the investigation officer said. A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine was sold for Rs15,000.

The suspects told the police they were being provided the doses by a government employee who kept half of the share of earnings.

The court has instructed the police to bring a progress report and challan of the case in the next hearing.

It is illegal to sell both coronavirus vaccines in the country. Only Sputnik is available for purchase.

