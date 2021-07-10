Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi market sealed over non-availability of coronavirus vaccination certificate

The administration has imposed a fine of Rs22,000

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
Fourteen shops have been sealed due to the non-availability of coronavirus vaccination certificates in South District Karachi.

The administration has imposed a fine of Rs22,000 as well and those who do not wear masks will also be charged Rs1500.

It sealed 11 restaurants and warned several other shops in Saddar.

On the other hand, the Assistant Commissioner Civil Line also checked the certificates at various points in Clifton and Defense. Two shops including a restaurant have been sealed.

Several shops and a petrol pump have charged Rs11000 in Lyari while Rs9000 charged in Garden.

“The business community should strictly implement the Corona SOPs. No one should be allowed to enter markets, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and cinemas without vaccination,” DC South said.

Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate of over 11% despite vaccinating thousands of people






 

 
 

 



