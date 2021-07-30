Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned

Only deliveries are allowed

Grocery shops to close at 6pm

Govt to ramp up vaccinations

The Sindh government has decided to ban takeaways at restaurants across Karachi during the 10-day lockdown in the city starting July 31. Inter and matric exams have been postponed too.

In a press conference Friday, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appealed to the people to help the government make the lockdown successful. “If you support us and follow SOPs, we will be able to resume activities from August 9.”

Here are the restrictions that will be imposed now:

Small-scale public transport will stay open to facilitate people going for Covid-19 vaccination.

Large-scale transport will operate with some restrictions.

Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6pm.

Pharmacies and medical facilities will be open 24/7.

Cabinet meeting and assembly sessions to be moved online.

Offices to call in minimum staffers.

Ports to remain open.

Utility, food, and pharmaceutical companies to stay open.

Only deliveries allowed for restaurants, takeaways banned.

Movement of media persons allowed but they will have to wear masks.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown across the province till August 8, Sunday. The decision has been taken because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

CM Shah said that the lockdown was suggested by health experts after the infection rate in Karachi jumped above 20%. Most of the cases in Karachi are of the Delta variant which is highly transmissible. In District East, the positivity ratio was reported at 33%.

We are looking at a three-pronged approach against the virus:

SOP compliance, lockdowns

Increasing facilities at hospitals

Ramping up vaccination

We have decided to commence vaccination at mosques and imambargahs so that more and more people are immunised, the chief minister said, adding that lockdown will not create any hindrance in the immunisation process.

We know these restrictions won’t make people happy, but we need to realise that this is the need of the time, he said. “If you cooperate with us we will move towards normalcy from August 9.” We have communicated these decisions to the federal government as well and they have assured their support to us, CM Shah added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.