Karachi inspector murdered by son: police

A man has been accused of killing his father, a police inspector, at their house in Karachi Monday night.

They used to live in Korangi’s Mehran Town.

Inspector Dedar Abbasi was working for the Darakhshan investigation unit.

The suspect, identified as Kamran Abbasi, is on the run. According to family sources, Kamran wanted to marry a woman of his choice but his father refused the proposal.

The suspect then opened fire at his father and killed him. The deceased was shot three times.

The inspector’s brother said that he was sleeping at night when he heard the sound of firing and found his sibling dead.

