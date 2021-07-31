Karachi Expo Centre: Long lines for Covid-19 vaccination

Govt says unvaccinated people won't get salaries after Aug 31

People are waiting in long lines outside Karachi's largest vaccination centre, the Expo, for a second day to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The rush is being caused by the fear that the Sindh government will go through with its deadline of blocking salaries for unvaccinated people after August 31.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced strict lockdown measures in Karachi on Friday to last till August 8.

Police and other law enforcement authorities will check vaccination certificate of people out and about.

Lockdown restrictions