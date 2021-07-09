Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Karachi committee hopes yellow dye will solve blocked nullah’s mystery

Karachi stormwater drain cleaning continuing till August

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: Online

A committee is scrambling to prepare Karachi for the monsoon rains expected July 15 but it is stumped by the mystery of a stormwater drain at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on II Chundrigar Road.

The committee which has been tasked with cleaning all the nullahs has not been able to find this one’s exit point. So it tried something new: they dropped 40 drums of yellow dye into the starting point of the nullah to see where the water went.

According to Zubair Channa, who heads the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, the idea was to find out where it was choked so it could be cleared. There are three spots where this nullah could end: MT Khan Road, KPT Rest House and Pakistan Railways katchi abadi. 

“When we get the yellow colour from the other side of the nallah from one of these three spots, we will go to clean that specific route,” he said.

Channa claimed that the committee has cleaned all choked points at Shahrah-e-Faisal and is also cleaning underground culverts. “The process would continue till the end of August without any break.”

Channa said 6,000,000 cubic feet of garbage has been extracted from nullahs and sent to landfill sites in a month.

