Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull

A matric student died in Karachi on Saturday after being attacked by a bull at his house in Orangi Town.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed. He had three siblings.

The family had been raising the bull for two years for Eidul Azha. Ahmed's father said that his daughter used to feed the bull and all of them took care of it. "Animals are animals at the end of the day."

Ahmed's friend said that the deceased caught hold of the bull's rope after it had been untied and was tying it when the animal attacked him. It slammed Ahmed against the wall.

The matric student was rushed to the hospital but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Their house is located in Orangi Town No 10.

