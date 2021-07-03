Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull

He had been raising it for two years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A matric student died in Karachi on Saturday after being attacked by a bull at his house in Orangi Town.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed. He had three siblings.

The family had been raising the bull for two years for Eidul Azha. Ahmed's father said that his daughter used to feed the bull and all of them took care of it. "Animals are animals at the end of the day."

Ahmed's friend said that the deceased caught hold of the bull's rope after it had been untied and was tying it when the animal attacked him. It slammed Ahmed against the wall.

The matric student was rushed to the hospital but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Their house is located in Orangi Town No 10.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bull attack Eidul Azha Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.