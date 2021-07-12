Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi brothers murder friend over 30 tolas of gold: police

Body was found in a vehicle at the cattle market

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Karachi police have solved the case of the body that was found in a car parked at the cattle market on July 2.

Three brothers have been arrested for murdering a jeweller.

The police said that the body was of a man identified as Owais who was a gold trader. He was a resident of Lyari's Baghdadi.

Owais was carrying 30 tolas of gold when he was murdered. He was friends with the suspects.

The suspects after seeing that he was carrying gold took him to the cattle market near Superhighway and gave him a poisonous drink. They stole the gold and left his body in his car.

They were arrested after they tried to sell the gold to another trader.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.