Karachi brothers murder friend over 30 tolas of gold: police

Body was found in a vehicle at the cattle market

The Karachi police have solved the case of the body that was found in a car parked at the cattle market on July 2.

Three brothers have been arrested for murdering a jeweller.

The police said that the body was of a man identified as Owais who was a gold trader. He was a resident of Lyari's Baghdadi.

Owais was carrying 30 tolas of gold when he was murdered. He was friends with the suspects.

The suspects after seeing that he was carrying gold took him to the cattle market near Superhighway and gave him a poisonous drink. They stole the gold and left his body in his car.

They were arrested after they tried to sell the gold to another trader.