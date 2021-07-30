Karachi bans people from dumping garbage in nullahs

The people of Karachi will now be punished for dumping garbage into and around nullahs.

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 on dumping trash into the Orangi, Gujjar, and Mehmoodabad nullahs in the wake of the monsoon rains, according to a notification issued by the Office of Commissioner Karachi Friday.

“Approximately 100 to 120 established groups of waste pickers have been identified that collect recyclable items from the trash and dump the remaining into nullahs,” it stated.

This clogs the stormwater drains and leads to urban flooding during monsoon rains. A ban has, therefore, been placed from July 20 to September 28.

Deputy and assistant commissioners have been instructed to ensure the instructions are followed. People violating the orders will be punished.

The monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi last year. Multiple neighbourhoods were inundated. Rainwater entered houses and people were stranded on roads in chest-high water for hours.

