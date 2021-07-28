Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi attack: Chinese victims blamed for not following security protocol

Two Chinese nationals were attacked Wednesday morning

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The two Chinese nationals who were attacked in Karachi Wednesday morning were not following security SOPs, the police said. According to Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, they didn’t inform the police about their arrival and the purpose of the visit. There is a set of SOPs for foreign nationals, which includes informing the police and the Foreign Security Cell about their arrival and purpose of visit. The Sindh police have established a cell for the record-keeping and security of foreigners visiting the province. “There was no entry made in police stations covering their residential address or workplace for security,” SSP Hussain said, adding that the FSC has no details about the arrival of the men either. Who were the victims? The Chinese men, identified as Changfeng Yuan and Xian Ying, landed in Pakistan on July 5. They are engineers by profession. The men were staying at separate houses in Defence's Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Hilal. They were going to a mask-manufacturing factory, U Polizone, in SITE. SAMAA Digital reached out to U Polizone's owners by they refused to respond. How were they attacked? The two victims left their house at 7am on Wednesday in a white Toyota Corolla. At 8am, near the Gulbai Bridge, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at their car. One of the men, identified as Chengfeng Yuan, was injured after four bullets hit him. The SSP said the driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot. The driver said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese national fell down. The SSP said one of the two Chinese nationals, identified as Yuan Chengfeng, received four bullets. The injured was moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi where doctors declared him out of danger after treatment. The driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot. He said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese nationals fell unconscious. The SSP added that the statement of the driver suggests that the attackers may have used silencer weapons in the attack. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have sealed the site to collect evidence. The case is being investigated. An FIR has, however, not been registered yet. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The two Chinese nationals who were attacked in Karachi Wednesday morning were not following security SOPs, the police said.

According to Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, they didn’t inform the police about their arrival and the purpose of the visit. There is a set of SOPs for foreign nationals, which includes informing the police and the Foreign Security Cell about their arrival and purpose of visit.

The Sindh police have established a cell for the record-keeping and security of foreigners visiting the province.

“There was no entry made in police stations covering their residential address or workplace for security,” SSP Hussain said, adding that the FSC has no details about the arrival of the men either.

Who were the victims?

The Chinese men, identified as Changfeng Yuan and Xian Ying, landed in Pakistan on July 5.

They are engineers by profession. The men were staying at separate houses in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Hilal. They were going to a mask-manufacturing factory, U Polizone, in SITE.

SAMAA Digital reached out to U Polizone’s owners by they refused to respond.

How were they attacked?

The two victims left their house at 7am on Wednesday in a white Toyota Corolla. At 8am, near the Gulbai Bridge, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at their car.

One of the men, identified as Chengfeng Yuan, was injured after four bullets hit him.

The SSP said the driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot.

The driver said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese national fell down.

The SSP said one of the two Chinese nationals, identified as Yuan Chengfeng, received four bullets. The injured was moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi where doctors declared him out of danger after treatment.

The driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot. He said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese nationals fell unconscious.

The SSP added that the statement of the driver suggests that the attackers may have used silencer weapons in the attack.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have sealed the site to collect evidence. The case is being investigated. An FIR has, however, not been registered yet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
chinese nationals karachi firing
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
SITE, karachi firing, firing on chinese nationals,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.