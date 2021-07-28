Karachi attack: Chinese victims blamed for not following security protocol

The two Chinese nationals who were attacked in Karachi Wednesday morning were not following security SOPs, the police said.

According to Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, they didn’t inform the police about their arrival and the purpose of the visit. There is a set of SOPs for foreign nationals, which includes informing the police and the Foreign Security Cell about their arrival and purpose of visit.

The Sindh police have established a cell for the record-keeping and security of foreigners visiting the province.

“There was no entry made in police stations covering their residential address or workplace for security,” SSP Hussain said, adding that the FSC has no details about the arrival of the men either.

Who were the victims?

The Chinese men, identified as Changfeng Yuan and Xian Ying, landed in Pakistan on July 5.

They are engineers by profession. The men were staying at separate houses in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Hilal. They were going to a mask-manufacturing factory, U Polizone, in SITE.

SAMAA Digital reached out to U Polizone’s owners by they refused to respond.

How were they attacked?

The two victims left their house at 7am on Wednesday in a white Toyota Corolla. At 8am, near the Gulbai Bridge, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at their car.

One of the men, identified as Chengfeng Yuan, was injured after four bullets hit him.

The SSP said the driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot.

The driver said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese national fell down.

The SSP said one of the two Chinese nationals, identified as Yuan Chengfeng, received four bullets. The injured was moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi where doctors declared him out of danger after treatment.



The driver told the police that he did not see anyone attacking their car or heard any gunshot. He said that he felt that something hit the car and when he looked behind one of the Chinese nationals fell unconscious.

The SSP added that the statement of the driver suggests that the attackers may have used silencer weapons in the attack.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have sealed the site to collect evidence. The case is being investigated. An FIR has, however, not been registered yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.