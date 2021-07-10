Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Kalam firing: Five killed, 11 injured over land dispute

Police, FC have reached the area

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Five people were killed and 11 injured in a dispute between two groups over a plot in Deesan Banda in Kalam valley Saturday.

The wounded have been moved to the Kalam Hospital, the rescue authorities said, adding that more casualties are feared.

It has been reported that the people of Utror have moved the injured near the Badgoi Pass, which connects Upper Dir with Utror and Kalam, after the residents of Kalam blocked the roads.

The firing has stopped now but the situation remains tense. The groups called a cease-fire after the intervention of the area’s elders. A jirga has been called to discuss the matter.

A heavy contingent of police and FC have reached the spot to control the situation, according to the district administration.

Many tourist vehicles in Utror have been stopped from entering the area and the administration to making efforts to move them safely.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life in the land dispute between the two groups.

He has directed the Malakand commissioner, DIG, and security agencies to take steps to maintain law and order.

