Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown

There will be no shortage of commodities: association

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP/FILE

The wholesale market Jodia Bazaar will stay open during the lockdown in Karachi.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, president of the Wholesale Groceries Association, said that there will be no shortage of commodities and supply will continue in Karachi and across the country.

He said Liaquatabad and Water Pump’s wholesale market would not be shut either.

He applauded the Sindh government’s decision to keep the wholesale markets open. “If we do not take care for our daily wagers, their children will die,” he added.

The Sindh government has been imposed a partial lockdown across the province till August 8, Sunday. The decision has been taken because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Lockdown restrictions

  • Small-scale public transport will stay open.
  • Large-scale transport will operate with some restrictions.
  • Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6 pm.
  • Pharmacies and medical facilities will be open 24/7.
  • Cabinet meeting and assembly sessions to be moved online.
  • Offices to call in minimum staff.
  • Ports to remain open.
  • Utility, food, and pharmaceutical companies to stay open.
  • Only deliveries allowed for restaurants, takeaway banned.
  • Movement of media persons allowed, but they will have to wear masks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jodia Bazar Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.