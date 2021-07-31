Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown

The wholesale market Jodia Bazaar will stay open during the lockdown in Karachi.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, president of the Wholesale Groceries Association, said that there will be no shortage of commodities and supply will continue in Karachi and across the country.

He said Liaquatabad and Water Pump’s wholesale market would not be shut either.

He applauded the Sindh government’s decision to keep the wholesale markets open. “If we do not take care for our daily wagers, their children will die,” he added.

The Sindh government has been imposed a partial lockdown across the province till August 8, Sunday. The decision has been taken because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Lockdown restrictions