Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque sealed over Covid-19 SOP violations

The district administration of Islamabad has sealed the Faisal Mosque after Covid-19 SOP violations.

A number of tourists visiting Islamabad headed to the mosque without wearing masks. They weren’t maintaining social distance too. Following this, the administration sealed it and has stationed two officers outside.

No tourist or resident will be allowed to enter the mosque.

On Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his displeasure over violations of Covid-19 SOPs during Eid prayers at the mosque. The president’s secretariat issued a letter to the Interior Ministry regarding it as well.

President Dr. Arif Alvi issued notice on serious violation of Corona SOPs at Faisal Mosque during Eid prayers. pic.twitter.com/VRXG4IurM1 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 23, 2021

“In the wake of the fourth wave of Covid-19, observance of SOPs has become all the more important to minimise its impact through the implementation of stringent measures.”

The president instructed authorities to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and punish violators, the letter added.

On Friday, Pakistan’s total coronavirus cases, since the outbreak last February, crossed the one-million mark. During the last 24 hours, 1,425 new cases and 11 deaths were reported.

