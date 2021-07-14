Islamabad’s F9 vaccination centre closed after workers go on strike

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The workers stopped their work after the authorities denied them “risk allowance”. The protesters warned they will continue to protest if they don’t receive their allowance.

They claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated an amount for the health workers but the health secretary has been reluctant to release it.

A large number of people had to return home unvaccinated because of the ongoing strike. The protesters said they were aware of the problems faced by the people but the government should also think about their children.