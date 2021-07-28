Islamabad’s E-11 didn’t flood because of a cloudburst: Met office

Islamabad’s Sector E-11, right next to Saidpur, did not flood because of a cloudburst Wednesday morning, Pakistan Meteorological Department Director-General Muhammad Riaz confirmed.

“Receiving 123mm rain is very normal during the monsoon season,” he said on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik LIVE Wednesday. “A cloudburst didn’t lead to floods in the Ley Nullah of Rawalpindi either.”

Riaz warned that there’s a chance of a similar amount of rain in the future as well.

According to a study, cloudbursts occur when warm air currents from the ground or below the clouds rush up and carry the falling raindrops up with it. After this, rain fails to fall down in a steady shower leading to excessive condensation in the clouds as new drops form.

Two people were killed in the floods in the capital city Wednesday morning. An emergency has been declared and the Pakistan Army has been called in.

The Met Office has issued warnings of flash floods along with heavy rain in multiple areas of the country such as Lahore, Swat, Mardan, Multan, Nathiagali, and Abbottabad.