Islamabad vaccination centres to stay closed on first Eid day

Coronavirus vaccination centres across Islamabad will stay closed on the first day of Eidul Azha.

The vaccination process will resume on the second day of Eid, a notification issued by the city’s health department stated.

Earlier this week, Pakistan approved three-day holidays for Eidul Azha from July 20 (Tuesday) to July 22 (Thursday). The NCOC had suggested a five-day holiday but the cabinet decided on the following dates.

Islamabad has reported 133 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the capital has risen to 6.4%.

Vaccination in Pakistan

On Friday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said that for the past four days Pakistan was vaccinating over 500,000 people every day.

“This is a record but the number is still less,” he pointed out. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more people every day.”

The government has urged people to get immunised as soon as possible as the Delta variant cases rise in the country. People vaccinated against the virus have a seven times less chance of catching the variant, Umar said.

So far, 20 million people across the country have been vaccinated, the minister revealed. “There are still 125 million people above the age of 18 years who are yet to be inoculated.”

