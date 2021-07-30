Islamabad, Punjab students to resume classes from August 2

Students across Islamabad and Punjab will go back to school from August 2.

“All private educational institutions in Islamabad shall be re-opened with effect from August 2 after summer vacations,” a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Technical Training stated.

Classes will resume under the following SOPs:

Strict compliance with precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing

Students to be called on 50% attendance every day

Classes to be held from 8am to 1pm

Unvaccinated teachers and staff members not allowed on campus

Teams of the district administration will make surprise visits to educational institutions to ensure Covid-19 vaccination. People violating the orders will be punished.

The notification added that the vaccination deadline for school staff is July 31.

Punjab

According to Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, all private and public schools in the province will reopen from August 2.

Students will be called in on 50% attendance. Here are the timings for the classes:

Monday to Saturday (boys schools): 7:30am to 12:30pm

Monday to Saturday (girls schools): 7:45am to 12:45pm

Monday to Saturday (Insaf Afternoon schools): 2pm to 5pm

Timings for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattiyan will be announced soon.

Earlier this week, in a meeting headed by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, it was decided that Pakistan won’t extend summer vacations this year.

Examinations of classes nine and matric won’t be extended either. They will be held as per schedule.

Schools across Pakistan are closed right now over rising coronavirus cases. Earlier this year, the federal government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades have been passed without exams.

