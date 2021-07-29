Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad rains: CDA to demolish ‘illegal’ structures in E-11

Area had flooded following monsoon rains Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Capital Development Authority, an entity responsible for municipal services in Islamabad, has decided to identify housing societies built on a stormwater drain in Section E-11 and demolition them.

The decision has been taken after some areas in Islamabad were flooded following territorial rains Wednesday. At first, it was reported that the flooding occurred because of a cloudburst but it was later learned that faulty planning was the cause of it. In the E-11 sector, the passage of a stormwater drain was altered to build new structures, and that led to the flooding.

Videos of cars being washed away on roads and streets went viral on social media. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat attributed it to a cloudburst but the claims were refuted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The department said that rains had been predicted on July 26 for which it had even issued an advisory.

Sector E-11

Sources have claimed that there are a number of well-known housing societies in this sector of the CDA and a stormwater drain passes through them.

Some constructions alongside this drain have encroached upon it because of which its shape has been altered to resemble a bottleneck. This created hurdles in the smooth flow of rainwater and the area was consequently flooded.

The people of Islamabad witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday and it led to urban flooding. The authorities were left with no other option but to seek military’s assistance for rescue efforts.

“The CDA has now decided to take strict measures against constructions on the stormwater drain,” an official said, adding that no one was expecting such heavy rain.

A survey would be conducted to ascertain as to what structures narrowed the drain. “After this, the identified structures would be sealed and later on razed,” the official added.

It has been reported that people can construct a housing society after acquiring land in bulk in Zone 2, Zone 4, and Zone-5. Then, the CDA asks the builder to submit a layout plan and after its approval, a housing project may started.

Pirs of Golra Sharif had reportedly acquired certain exemptions in the land acquiring process in E-11 years ago. They can now sell the land on their own because of these exemptions.

The story has been written by Qadir Tanoli, an Islamabad-based journalist.

