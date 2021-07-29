Islamabad police won’t release Noor Mukadam’s CCTV footage

The Islamabad police have decided to not release the CCTV footage which reportedly showed Noor Mukadam trying to escape from the house she was held captive in before her murder.

Islamabad Operations DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kauser said, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, that the murder case is being investigated and the courts are hearing it too. “We can’t formally share any material because of privacy issues.”

He remarked that the police will continue to share all necessary information with the people. “We are under no pressure and we won’t even take it.”

Competent officers are investigating the case and it will be completed on merit, he added.

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

Related: CCTV shows Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court approved Zahir’s physical remand for three more days.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against Zahir at the Kohsar Police Station.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs. “He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.” He had attacked someone else too but when the police reached the house he had been tied up.

The suspect worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. The police have also sealed the office of Therapy Works office in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram