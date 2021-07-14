Islamabad needs a master plan: PM Imran Khan

Islamabad needs a master plan to counter environmental issues in the upcoming years, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday.

As the capital’s population is increasing, it may face some challenges in the future, PM Khan said.

He was addressing a ground-breaking ceremony of various development projects.

“The administration needs to prepare a master plan to determine and protect the greenery and plant more where vacant places are available,” he said.

“Islamabad’s receives the same amount of rain as London, so try to make this a model city.”

The federal capital is spreading rapidly and traffic problems have increased in the city, according to the prime minister.

The administration needs to prevent the city’s green areas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.