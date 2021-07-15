Islamabad man arrested for raping, blackmailing woman: police

A man was arrested for raping, blackmailing, and harassing a woman, the Islamabad police said Thursday.

Two men, identified as Hafeez and Abdul Saboor, lured the woman, who is from Kohat, with the promise of a job in Islamabad. The suspects and the complainant met at a hostel.

According to the police, they locked her up in a room. One of the men raped her while the other filmed the crime, the investigating officer said.

“They had been blackmailing her with the videos and pictures in return for money,” he revealed.

Earlier this week, the woman filed a complaint at the Aabpara police station. A case under the sections of rape has been filed.

Hafeez has been arrested and is being questioned. The police are conducting raids to arrested Saboor as soon as possible.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

