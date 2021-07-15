Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad man arrested for raping, blackmailing woman: police

Another suspect on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Listen to the story
A man was arrested for raping, blackmailing, and harassing a woman, the Islamabad police said Thursday. Two men, identified as Hafeez and Abdul Saboor, lured the woman, who is from Kohat, with the promise of a job in Islamabad. The suspects and the complainant met at a hostel. According to the police, they locked her up in a room. One of the men raped her while the other filmed the crime, the investigating officer said. "They had been blackmailing her with the videos and pictures in return for money," he revealed. Earlier this week, the woman filed a complaint at the Aabpara police station. A case under the sections of rape has been filed. Hafeez has been arrested and is being questioned. The police are conducting raids to arrested Saboor as soon as possible. Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man was arrested for raping, blackmailing, and harassing a woman, the Islamabad police said Thursday.

Two men, identified as Hafeez and Abdul Saboor, lured the woman, who is from Kohat, with the promise of a job in Islamabad. The suspects and the complainant met at a hostel.

According to the police, they locked her up in a room. One of the men raped her while the other filmed the crime, the investigating officer said.

“They had been blackmailing her with the videos and pictures in return for money,” he revealed.

Earlier this week, the woman filed a complaint at the Aabpara police station. A case under the sections of rape has been filed.

Hafeez has been arrested and is being questioned. The police are conducting raids to arrested Saboor as soon as possible.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
harassment Islamabad rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad man arrested for blackmailing woman, islamabad rape, Islamabad harassment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.