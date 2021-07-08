Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad IG directed to help woman threatened with honour killing

Elders declared the Ghotki resident a Kari

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Islamabad High Court has asked the capital’s police inspector general to help a woman booked for Karo Kari in Ghotki.

Samina was declared a Kari in her hometown by influential tribal elders who are after her life in accordance with the homicidal tribal tradition called Karo Kari.

They have registered an FIR against her in Daharki. She is currently living in Islamabad with her children.

In a hearing on Thursday, Samina’s lawyer requested IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to provide her protection.

The judge said the court can’t do much about an FIR registered in Daharki, but directed the IG to look into the matter.

honour killing Islamabad
 
Islamabad, honour killing, Ghotki, Sindh, Pakistan, woman, Karo Kari
 

