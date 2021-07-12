Islamabad: Armed man arrested outside Parliament

Suspect taken to police station for questioning

The Islamabad police arrested an armed man trying to enter the Parliament Monday morning.

The man was waving a pistol in the air, according to the police.

CCTV footage obtained by the police shows him clad in a shalwar kameez roaming in the streets with a pistol. He was arrested near the D-Chowk.

The suspect has been taken to the Secretariat police station where he is being questioned.

In a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the pistol didn't have any bullets.

The Parliament falls into the red zone where people with arms and weapons are not allowed. All military and government buildings fall in the area including the houses of the prime minister and president.

