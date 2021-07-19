Islamabad airport’s roof starts dripping after rain

Computers and other devices have been burned

The roof of the Islamabad Airport started dripping once again after the recent monsoon spell in the federal capital Sunday night.

Rainwater leaked through the ceilings at the immigration centre, and a portion of the false ceiling even collapsed.

Many computers and laptops were burned because of the rain.

The airport authorities have said that they are fixing the ceiling, adding that the work will be completed soon.

Flight operations have, however, not been affected by the leak.

Similar instances have been reported in the past too. A year ago, a video was posted on social media of ceiling panels at the airport crashing to the ground and water pouring down. Civil Aviation Director-General Nasir Hassan Jami took notice and summoned a report from the project director and airport manager.

The airport was completed two years ago at a cost of Rs105 billion.