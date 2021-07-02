Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
ISI DG: Pakistan’s soil won’t be used against Afghanistan

Parliamentary Committee on National Security met on Thursday

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

An in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in Islamabad on Thursday in which Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the country's lawmakers on security issues and regional challenges.

He spoke about the situation in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir, the Afghan peace process, and relations with China.

The DG said that Pakistan has played a positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process. The country's concerted efforts have not only paved the way for dialogue between the US and Afghan Taliban. Pakistan believes that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace in South Asia, he remarked. Pakistan would welcome an Afghan government that would represent its people.

He said that Pakistan's soil is not being used against Afghanistan and expressed the hope that Afghanistan would also not allow using its soil against Pakistan.

The session was informed that 90% of the Pak-Afghan border has been fenced.

The political leadership expressed satisfaction over the briefing and remarked that they want peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, who is also the chairperson of the National Assembly Security Committee.

Afghanistan Pakistan
 
