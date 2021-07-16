Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Iraq begins direct flights to Pakistan

First flight from Najaf to land in Karachi today

Posted: Jul 16, 2021
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Pakistanis can now easily travel to and from Pakistan via air.

Iraq has begun direct flights to Pakistan. “A private airline company has commenced flights to the country,” a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority stated.

The first flight from Najaf will land in Karachi today. Flights from Baghdad will be operated as well.

CAA added that other international and private airlines have signalled to commence operations in Pakistan as well. Details of these will be announced soon.






 

 
 

 

