Investigation into abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter almost complete: minister

The investigation into the abduction and assault of the daughter of Aghanistan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel is in its final stages, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

"An FIR has been registered and the woman's statement has been recorded," he said at a media briefing after Eid prayers in Multan. The police have questioned all taxi drivers whose services she availed.

Qureshi revealed that 700 hours of CCTV footage have been reviewed and 250 people interrogated. "But we need Alikhel's daughter to cooperate with us to wrap up the investigation."

Once the investigation is concluded, the report will be shared with the Afganistan government, he said.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the Afghan envoy's daughter was not kidnapped. "She just was either lost or went missing."

Afghanistan's Alikhel's daughter was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

Here is how the investigation unfolded:

>Five dedicated teams comprising members of different agencies were formed.

>Over 350 officers are working on the case.

>More than 300 cameras were analysed, including CCTV cameras and spy cameras.

>Officers watched over 700 hours of recording.

>More than 220 people have been interviewed.

Following the case, Pakistan beefed up the security of the ambassador and all Afghan consulates across the country.

