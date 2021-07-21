Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Investigation into abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter almost complete: minister

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says 250 people interrogated

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

The investigation into the abduction and assault of the daughter of Aghanistan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel is in its final stages, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

"An FIR has been registered and the woman's statement has been recorded," he said at a media briefing after Eid prayers in Multan. The police have questioned all taxi drivers whose services she availed.

Qureshi revealed that 700 hours of CCTV footage have been reviewed and 250 people interrogated. "But we need Alikhel's daughter to cooperate with us to wrap up the investigation."

Once the investigation is concluded, the report will be shared with the Afganistan government, he said.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the Afghan envoy's daughter was not kidnapped. "She just was either lost or went missing."

Afghanistan's Alikhel's daughter was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

Here is how the investigation unfolded:
>Five dedicated teams comprising members of different agencies were formed.
>Over 350 officers are working on the case.
>More than 300 cameras were analysed, including CCTV cameras and spy cameras.
>Officers watched over 700 hours of recording.
>More than 220 people have been interviewed.

Following the case, Pakistan beefed up the security of the ambassador and all Afghan consulates across the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Afghanistan Islamabad SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Afghan Ambassador's daughter, kidnapping, abduction, Islamabad, afghanistan, shah Mahmood qureshi, sheikh rasheed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.