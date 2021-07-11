Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate after intense fighting

The consulate has not been closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
India has evacuated about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban bastion in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials and a security source said Sunday. The insurgents claimed this week that they now control 85 percent of Afghanistan, much of it seized since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country. The Taliban also clashed with government forces this week on the edge of Kandahar city, the capital of Kandahar province, where the hardline Islamist movement was born. "The Consulate General of India has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.  "This is purely a temporary measure until the situation stabilises. The consulate continues to operate through our local staff members." A security source said about 50 Indian personnel, including some six diplomats, have been evacuated from the consulate. It was still unclear whether they were brought to Kabul or evacuated to New Delhi. Last week Russia announced it had closed its consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif. Earlier this month China also evacuated 210 nationals from the country. The Taliban's rapid gains have seen their fighters capture key border crossings and even attack a provincial capital. The US withdrawal is now more than 90 percent complete, the Pentagon announced this month, and President Joe Biden said Thursday the US military mission would end on August 31.
FaceBook WhatsApp

India has evacuated about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban bastion in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials and a security source said Sunday.

The insurgents claimed this week that they now control 85 percent of Afghanistan, much of it seized since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country.

The Taliban also clashed with government forces this week on the edge of Kandahar city, the capital of Kandahar province, where the hardline Islamist movement was born.

“The Consulate General of India has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

“This is purely a temporary measure until the situation stabilises. The consulate continues to operate through our local staff members.”

A security source said about 50 Indian personnel, including some six diplomats, have been evacuated from the consulate.

It was still unclear whether they were brought to Kabul or evacuated to New Delhi.

Last week Russia announced it had closed its consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Earlier this month China also evacuated 210 nationals from the country.

The Taliban’s rapid gains have seen their fighters capture key border crossings and even attack a provincial capital.

The US withdrawal is now more than 90 percent complete, the Pentagon announced this month, and President Joe Biden said Thursday the US military mission would end on August 31.

 
Afghanistan India
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India, Kandahar, Afghanistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.