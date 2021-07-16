Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
‘India, Pakistan can’t have civilised relations till RSS ideology persists’

PM Imran Khan responds to Indian journalist's question

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The RSS ideology is the main hurdle in the way of civilised relations between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

The PM is in Tashkent to attend the Central and South Asia Conference.

While standing outside a hall during a conference, an Indian journalist asked him if talks and terrorism can go hand in hand, responding to this he remarked that Pakistan has been waiting for its relations with India to become civilised. He then walked away without answering other questions asked by the reporter.

While speaking at the conference, the premier remarked that it is unfair and disappointing of Aghanistan to blame Pakistan for the political unrest in the country. “Let me assure you that Pakistan will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan.”

He added, “Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing we want is more conflict.” No country has played a role like Pakistan did to bring the Taliban to the table for dialogue. “We have made every effort, short of taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to get them on the dialogue table and to have a peaceful settlement [in Afghanistan].”

It is really disappointing when allegations are made against us.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over the presence of six million Afghan refugees. Pakistan’s economy will face a tough time if there’s another influx of refugees, he pointed out.

