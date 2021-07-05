Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Imran Khan will lose majority if establishment withdraws support: Abbasi

Says PML-N doesn't want to be establishment's choice

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government will lose its majority if the establishment withdraws its support.

According to the former Prime Minister, PM Khan was the only choice the establishment had.

“The establishment doesn’t have another choice,” Abbasi told SAMAA TV in an interview. He added that the establishment was looking for an option but no one wants to be a “choice”.

“We don’t want to be a choice [and] we don’t want to come into power after striking a deal,” said the former prime minister.

He accepted that there is a difference of opinion within the PML-N over the party’s narrative.

“If there is a difference of opinion in my party, I will resolve it…it’s my issue,” said Abbasi.
 
