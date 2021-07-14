Imran Khan: Pakistan heading towards e-governance, e-voting

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the main goals of the PTI government is to lead Pakistan towards e-governance and e-voting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"We often forego the day-to-day things that genuinely facilitate people and make their lives easier," he said in a NADRA ceremony on Wednesday. "Today, technology has created multiple shortcuts that can be used."

The premier remarked that for the past 20 years, Shaukat Khanum has been working on a software where all the records and documentation are paperless.

"This has nullified any chances of corruption or false receipts. Our aim is to bring a similar system in the government."

In the first phase, all land records in Islamabad will be computerised by August. "Cases on land records stay in court for years and people suffer," the prime minister said, adding that this fuels corruption by land mafias.

"The government's next step will be e-voting," PM Khan pointed out. The introduction of electronic voting machines will ensure fair elections.

"In the history of Pakistan's elections, only once, in 1970, the opposition and government achieved consensus on e-voting." For the first time now, we will bring a system that will be trusted by people, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was important to bring a mechanism that will enable nine million overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

NADRA succession certificates

On Wednesday, NADRA, under the Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020, allowed legal heirs to obtain succession certificates within 15 days without going to court.

The move will reduce the burden of litigation on the courts and allow heirs to access their legitimate legal rights quickly and easily.

The system has been targeted to assist Pakistanis living abroad who previously had to come to the country for their inheritance certificates. Now they can get the certificate with biometric verification abroad.

