JUI-F chief was addressing the PDM rally in Swat

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehaman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an unimportant of Pakistan’s politic

He was addressing at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest rally in Swat on Sunday.

Prime minister did not attend the national security meeting nor he was invited, said JUI-F chief.

Fazl said that Imran Khan is using popular slogans to stay relevant.