Imran Khan: Afghan peace to boost regional economic connectivity

He met Afghanistan's Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Peace in Afghanistan will open avenues for economic connectivity in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. In a meeting with US Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad, he discussed the escalating conflict and political instability in Afghanistan. "This is not in the interest of Pakistan and will lead to challenges regarding security and influx of refugees." The premier highlighted the government's "constructive" efforts for peace, inclusivity, and political settlement in Afghanistan. "There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan," the PM said, adding that the imposition of a government by force will not lead to the resolution. Only a negotiated settlement will bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. The prime minister underlined that a secure and safe Western border was in the country's best interest. "Pakistan will like to remain closely engaged with the US and other relevant countries for peace efforts." He added that it is important for Afghanistan's neighbours and regional countries to constructively work together for a lasting political settlement in the landlocked country. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad landed in Islamabad on a one-day visit on Monday. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
