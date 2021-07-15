Imran Khan: Afghan peace important for Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade, connectivity

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are looking forward to a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

"Our business and trade relationship is dependent on how quickly we connect with each other and peace in Afghanistan plays an important role in that," the premier remarked, addressing the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan's connectivity through Afghanistan is very important and is beneficial for both countries. "The Trans Afghan Railway project is the most important project for Uzbekistan and Pakistan," he said.

For the latter, it will open a market of 220 million consumers. For Pakistan, it will connect the country to Central Asia and beyond.

"I was a student in England when the European Union was formed and I witnessed how the standard of living increased after that. Pakistan and Uzbekistan can enjoy similar benefits and growth."

The prime minister assured the business community that this is just the beginning. "We are all hoping that by the time we go back, our connection will get stronger."

The Pakistani government is working on increasing flights to Uzbekistan and strengthening business connections, especially in the textile sector, he added.

The prime minister was enthusiastic about his visit to Samarkand and Bukhara tomorrow [Friday]. "Being a history student, I know more about Uzbekistan than the people living here," he remarked.

