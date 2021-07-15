Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Imran Khan: Afghan peace important for Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade, connectivity

He was addressing a business forum in Tashkent

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are looking forward to a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

"Our business and trade relationship is dependent on how quickly we connect with each other and peace in Afghanistan plays an important role in that," the premier remarked, addressing the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan's connectivity through Afghanistan is very important and is beneficial for both countries. "The Trans Afghan Railway project is the most important project for Uzbekistan and Pakistan," he said.

For the latter, it will open a market of 220 million consumers. For Pakistan, it will connect the country to Central Asia and beyond.

"I was a student in England when the European Union was formed and I witnessed how the standard of living increased after that. Pakistan and Uzbekistan can enjoy similar benefits and growth."

The prime minister assured the business community that this is just the beginning. "We are all hoping that by the time we go back, our connection will get stronger."

The Pakistani government is working on increasing flights to Uzbekistan and strengthening business connections, especially in the textile sector, he added.

The prime minister was enthusiastic about his visit to Samarkand and Bukhara tomorrow [Friday]. "Being a history student, I know more about Uzbekistan than the people living here," he remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan uzbekistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
prime minister imran khan, uzbekistan, afghanistan peace,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.