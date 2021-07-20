Illegal to raise sacrificial animals on rooftops: Sindh livestock department

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department has written a letter to the commissioner of Karachi raising concerns about the mishandling of sacrificial animals in urban areas.

"It has been noticed and repeatedly reported on media that some people have been raising livestock on the roof of their houses for three to 12 months especially for sacrificial purposes," the letter stated.

The practice has been prevalent in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Baldia, and other neighbouring areas in Karachi.

"Raising livestock in such premises is not only illegal but poses a continuous threat of disease transmission from animals to humans," the livestock department revealed. "It may create some biodiversity and biosecurity issues besides unhygienic premises."

Every year on Eidul Azha, many animals across the country die while being lifted from rooftops by cranes. The ones that don't die suffer serious injuries.

"This comes under the provision of cruelty towards animals of the Animals Protection Act, 1980," the letter added.

The department has requested the commissioner to stop such practices for the public interest and law.