HOME > News

IED blast injures three policemen in Bannu: police

They were taken to DHQ hospital

Posted: Jul 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Listen to the story
At least three policemen were injured after an improvised explosive device went off near their vehicle in Bannu's Ghoriwala, police said Sunday. A police spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the policemen were on a routine patrol when the bomb went off near their vehicle. The injured policemen were identified as ASI Kifayatullah and Constable Mamon Khan. The identity of third policeman, who is said to be in a critical condition, was not disclosed by the spokesperson. They were taken to the DHQ hospital.
At least three policemen were injured after an improvised explosive device went off near their vehicle in Bannu’s Ghoriwala, police said Sunday.

A police spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the policemen were on a routine patrol when the bomb went off near their vehicle.

The injured policemen were identified as ASI Kifayatullah and Constable Mamon Khan. The identity of third policeman, who is said to be in a critical condition, was not disclosed by the spokesperson.

They were taken to the DHQ hospital.

 
Bannu blast, policemen injured
 

