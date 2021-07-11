IED blast injures three policemen in Bannu: police

At least three policemen were injured after an improvised explosive device went off near their vehicle in Bannu’s Ghoriwala, police said Sunday.

A police spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the policemen were on a routine patrol when the bomb went off near their vehicle.

The injured policemen were identified as ASI Kifayatullah and Constable Mamon Khan. The identity of third policeman, who is said to be in a critical condition, was not disclosed by the spokesperson.

They were taken to the DHQ hospital.