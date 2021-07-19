Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Hyderabad police stop child marriage, three men arrested

Teenager sent back home, FIR registered

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
The Hyderabad police recovered a 13-year-old child bride abducted by a group of men who were trying to forcefully marry her off Monday. According to the police, the teenager was abducted on her way to school by three men living in her neighbourhood on June 17. "They took her to Jaffarabad and assaulted her multiple times," the investigating officer said. After the child's parents filed a complaint, the police tapped the suspects' phones and reached moments before the teenager was being married. A case has been registered against the three men and the nikkahkhwan. They have been arrested and are being questioned. The teenager has been sent back home. In Sindh, the minimum age to get married is 18 for both men and women. Getting married at a younger age is a crime and can result in jail time for the people involved in the wedding.
The Hyderabad police recovered a 13-year-old child bride abducted by a group of men who were trying to forcefully marry her off Monday.

According to the police, the teenager was abducted on her way to school by three men living in her neighbourhood on June 17. “They took her to Jaffarabad and assaulted her multiple times,” the investigating officer said.

After the child’s parents filed a complaint, the police tapped the suspects’ phones and reached moments before the teenager was being married.

A case has been registered against the three men and the nikkahkhwan. They have been arrested and are being questioned.

The teenager has been sent back home.

In Sindh, the minimum age to get married is 18 for both men and women. Getting married at a younger age is a crime and can result in jail time for the people involved in the wedding.

