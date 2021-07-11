Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
High risk of Delta variant spreading during Eidul Azha: NCOC

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to tighten Covid-19 restrictions after the infection rate across the country rose above 4%. With Eidul Azha inching closer, there is a danger of the Delta variant spreading in the country, the forum warned, instructing all provinces to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in high-risk areas. Special teams have been formed for this purpose. The government has, on the other hand, made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for everyone. People won't be allowed inside gyms, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas without showing their immunisation certificates. On Friday, these decisions were taken by NCOC: People above 18 years to get vaccinated before August 31 All private, public sector employees to get inoculated by July 31 Travelers to show vaccination certificate before boarding flights from August 1Vaccination certificates mandatory for Pakistanis above the age of 31 years travelling up north. The order will apply to people above 18 from August 1. No hotel bookings without immunisation certificates NCOC's Eidul Azha SOPs Encourage online buying of animals Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters No shaking of hands or physical contact Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets Fourth wave Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that the early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing. “Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” he said. Poor SOP compliance, the spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes for the rise in cases. The minister has warned that if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down. Pakistan has reported over 1,800 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
