High risk of Delta variant spreading during Eidul Azha: NCOC

Pakistan's covid-19 infection rate above 4%
The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to tighten Covid-19 restrictions after the infection rate across the country rose above 4%.
With Eidul Azha inching closer, there is a danger of the Delta variant spreading in the country, the forum warned, instructing all provinces to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in high-risk areas.
Special teams have been formed for this purpose.
The government has, on the other hand, made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for everyone. People won’t be allowed inside gyms, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas without showing their immunisation certificates.
On Friday, these decisions were taken by NCOC:
Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that the early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing.
“Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” he said.
Poor SOP compliance, the spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes for the rise in cases. The minister has warned that if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.
Pakistan has reported over 1,800 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.