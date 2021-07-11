High risk of Delta variant spreading during Eidul Azha: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to tighten Covid-19 restrictions after the infection rate across the country rose above 4%.

With Eidul Azha inching closer, there is a danger of the Delta variant spreading in the country, the forum warned, instructing all provinces to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in high-risk areas.

Special teams have been formed for this purpose.

The government has, on the other hand, made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for everyone. People won’t be allowed inside gyms, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas without showing their immunisation certificates.

On Friday, these decisions were taken by NCOC:

People above 18 years to get vaccinated before August 31

All private, public sector employees to get inoculated by July 31

Travelers to show vaccination certificate before boarding flights from August 1

Vaccination certificates mandatory for Pakistanis above the age of 31 years travelling up north. The order will apply to people above 18 from August 1.

No hotel bookings without immunisation certificates

NCOC’s Eidul Azha SOPs

Encourage online buying of animals

Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city

Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing

Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters

No shaking of hands or physical contact

Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals

People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets

Fourth wave

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that the early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing.

“Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” he said.

Poor SOP compliance, the spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes for the rise in cases. The minister has warned that if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.

Pakistan has reported over 1,800 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

