Heavy rains lashes Karachi

Heavy rain was reported in several areas of Karachi such as I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Malir, Bahadurabad, MA Jinnah Road and PECHS Society Thursday night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rain in Karachi on July 15 which would continue throughout the week. After the showers, the intense humid weather in the city turned pleasant.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.

Amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon said that the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will move towards Pakistan from about July 14/15.