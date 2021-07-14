Rain lashes parts of Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Heavy rain was reported in multiple parts of Karachi such as I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Orangi Town, and Garden Wednesday afternoon.

The PMD had predicted rain in Karachi on July 15 which would continue throughout the week. After the showers, the intense humid weather in the city turned pleasant.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the city was 38°C, while humidity in the air was 44%.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. Amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon said that the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will move towards Pakistan from about July 14/15. It will be a move towards Sindh, the Arabian sea, and then, after the 15th the intensity of rain is expected to go up.

There was heavy rain in Punjab, especially Lahore. Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will more likely see heavy rainfall. It has happened in Murree and Abbottabad already.

