Health ministry recommends 10-day lockdown in Karachi

Task force to take the decision today

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

The Sindh Ministry of Health has recommended a 10-day lockdown in Karachi to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Karachi reported 1,236 new cases in the last 24 hours and its positivity rate has reached 23%.

The decision on the lockdown will be taken by the coronavirus task force of the Sindh government.

Authorities have advised people to wear masks in public places.

The Sindh Government decided to close schools and ban indoor dining from July 16.

Schools for classes one to eight have been closed, while students of class nine and above will only sit for their exams.

Access to picnic points such as Seaview, Hawkesbay, and the Keenjhar Lake has been disallowed. Indoor sports activities and recreational facilities such as cinemas and amusement parks are closed too.

