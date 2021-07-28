Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Health experts recommend 15-day lockdown in Karachi

Covid-19 infection rate in the city shoots to 30%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Doctors and health experts have recommended a 15-day lockdown in Karachi after the coronavirus infection rate in the city rose to 30%. They said a complete curfew-like lockdown should be imposed in the city and all types of movement should be banned. According to Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the recommendations were given to the coronavirus task force and the government will only decide after overviewing the situation. "We want to give the public another chance before taking any tough decision," he said in a press conference Wednesday. Wahab appealed to the people to get vaccinated against the virus and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs. "Most of Karachi's public and private hospitals have reached their limit and won't be able to take more patients." On Tuesday, the government decided to restrict unnecessary movement in Karachi after 6pm. According to Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi, the Covid detection ratio in the province has reached 12.7%, which was the highest in the fourth wave. The coronavirus positivity ratio across Pakistan has, on the other hand, increased to 7.8%. The country has reported over 4,000 cases in a day for the first time since May this year. How to protect yourself Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant. This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in people who are already vaccinated. The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: Sanitize hands more oftenWear a maskAvoid public gatheringsGet vaccinated as soon as possibleAvoid meeting people with symptomsAvoid unnecessary travel Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Doctors and health experts have recommended a 15-day lockdown in Karachi after the coronavirus infection rate in the city rose to 30%.

They said a complete curfew-like lockdown should be imposed in the city and all types of movement should be banned.

According to Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the recommendations were given to the coronavirus task force and the government will only decide after overviewing the situation. “We want to give the public another chance before taking any tough decision,” he said in a press conference Wednesday.

Wahab appealed to the people to get vaccinated against the virus and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs. “Most of Karachi’s public and private hospitals have reached their limit and won’t be able to take more patients.”

On Tuesday, the government decided to restrict unnecessary movement in Karachi after 6pm. According to Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi, the Covid detection ratio in the province has reached 12.7%, which was the highest in the fourth wave.

The coronavirus positivity ratio across Pakistan has, on the other hand, increased to 7.8%. The country has reported over 4,000 cases in a day for the first time since May this year.

How to protect yourself

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant.

This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in people who are already vaccinated.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates Karachi lockdownS
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi lockdown, lockdown in karachi, karachi coronavirus, covid-19 in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.