Harassment case: Usman Mirza’s physical remand extended

It has been extended for three days

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
Posted: Jul 17, 2021

Usman Mirza

An Islamabad court extended on Saturday the physical remand of Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple harassment case for three days.

The couple identified Mirza, Farhan, Idris Butt, and Atta-ur-Rehman during the identification parade earlier, the investigation officer told the court.

The officer said that the men are ready to pay back the Rs1.3million that they extorted from the couple.

However, during the hearing, Mirza claimed he hadn’t extorted a single penny from the couple, adding that he owns businesses and property worth millions.

The counsel of Mirza and his accomplices asked the court to let them meet their families as Eid is approaching. However, after the investigation officer’s request, the court extended their physical remand.

Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, were added to the FIR against the accused last week after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, the couple will be provided protection and legal assistance.

Mirza is accused of forcing the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the two.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland, a showroom in Islamabad that deals with new and used cars, real estate, and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

The page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule”. In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case.

He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for 15 to 20 days. It is unclear if this is related to his arrest in the harassment case.

