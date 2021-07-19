Hajj 2021: Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changed in Makkah

The annual Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony was held at Masjid-e-Al-Haram in Makkah early Monday morning.

The covering cloth for the Kaaba, known as Kiswah, is changed on the day of Arafat, the ninth of Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat, a hilltop in Makkah which marks an important milestone of the Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims.

At least 120 kilogrammes of pure gold, 100 kilogrammes of silver, and 670 kilogrammes of silk has been used to make the cover.

The process of replacing the Kiswah (covering) of the Ka’bah. #Hajj 2021 pic.twitter.com/F3KYHeGmbY — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) July 19, 2021

The cover, inscribed with verses from the Holy Quran, has been prepared by over 200 weaving experts at the Dar-ul-Kiswa factory and it costs 20 million Saudi riyals (nearly Rs540 million).

Kiswah Change At Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/Rx172syuMR — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) July 18, 2021

Pieces of the gold Ghilaf, that covers four walls and the door of Kaaba, will be gifted to foreign dignitaries.

The size of the Ghilaf is 657 square meters and it comprises 47 pieces.

As many as 60,000 pilgrims are performing Hajj this year. The number has been reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.



