Gujrat TikTokers arrested after firing video goes viral

They were seen firing aerial shots in the video

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
Police in Gujrat have arrested two men for firing aerial shots in a video on TikTok, a spokesperson said Monday. The spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the arrested TikTokers uploaded a video on internet in which they were seen carrying weapons. The action against them was taken after their video went viral on the internet, said the police spokesperson. According to Section 11B of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, “the carrying or display of arms at fairs or in gatherings or processions of a political, religious, ceremonial or sectarian character or in the premises of courts of law or public offices” is prohibited. Defying the orders can result in the suspension or cancellation of the weapons’ license, fines, and imprisonment for at least seven years. In 2019, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
According to Section 11B of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, “the carrying or display of arms at fairs or in gatherings or processions of a political, religious, ceremonial or sectarian character or in the premises of courts of law or public offices” is prohibited.

Defying the orders can result in the suspension or cancellation of the weapons’ license, fines, and imprisonment for at least seven years.

In 2019, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too.






 
 
 

 

