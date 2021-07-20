Gujranwala groom beaten as first wife crashes third wedding

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man was beaten by the relatives of his first wife for getting married for a third time without seeking her permission.

The woman and her family members crashed the wedding ceremony at a hall on Gujranwala's GT Road on Tuesday.

Many people were injured in the fight. The police intervened and separated the two groups.

Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 requires a man to submit written permission from his first wife if he wishes to marry another woman. If a man is found guilty of violating the law, then he may be imprisoned for a year.