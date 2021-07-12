Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Governor should not comment on political matters: Murtaza Wahab

Says PPP has worked to reduce damage caused by monsoon rains

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
The governor is not in a position to comment on how much the Sindh government has worked, said Advisor to CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab.

Speaking about the first spell on monsoon rains in Karachi, he remarked that the places that were blocked by rainwater last year are clear this time.

The Sindh government gave Rs250 million rupees to KMC to clean blocked nullahs, and at least 550 nullahs have been cleaned, he said.

Rainwater had blocked major roads such as Sharae Faisal, Star Gate, Natha Khan Road, and Nursery last year, he said. Today these roads are clear and traffic is passing smoothly.

The days when people talked about titles and power have passed, Wahab said when asked about rumors of him being appointed Karachi administrator. "I will serve my country, province, and city whatever way I can," he added.

